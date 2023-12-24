If You Often Burn Roasted Foods, Your Marinade Might Be To Blame

The only prerequisite to not burning food is to simply not leave it in the oven for too long, right? Yet if cauliflower scorches up after only 15 minutes and your salmon filets pack it up within 10 minutes, you may need to go back to the drawing board. If your food consistently burns rather than roasting, the problem could be your marinade.

A good marinade strikes the balance between savory, sweet, and tangy. However, too much of one flavor profile can cause premature burning. An excessive amount of sugar isn't just bad for the teeth, but it'll make your food burn quickly. Sugar has the tendency to caramelize in the oven, giving food a crispy, sweet coating. But too much of it and the exterior quickly goes from caramelized to overly charred while the inside has hardly cooked.

When making a marinade, limit the amount of sugar you mix in. This isn't limited to just the crystallized kind — ingredients like honey, syrup, molasses, or vinegar with added sugars can also cause food to burn. Wanting to prevent burning doesn't mean you need to avoid sugar altogether. Saving the honey balsamic glaze for the last few minutes of cooking gives you the sweetness you're after without any of the burning.