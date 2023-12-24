Black Krim Tomatoes Are A Sweet Variety That Originated In Crimea

Tomatoes are one of the world's most versatile fruits — and arguably one of the most popular fruits, as well. Although they originated in Central and South America, nowadays, they pop up in nearly every cuisine across the world. This means that over time, thousands of varieties have been cultivated and adapted to different regions and purposes. One of these varieties, the Black Krim tomato, has become particularly popular on the West Coast and among chefs due to its especially flavorful yet balanced taste.

Black Krim tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum) are originally from Crimea, which is on the northern coast of the Black Sea. While these tomatoes were only introduced to the United States in 1990, they are actually one of the oldest kinds of black tomatoes, which are the most nutritious variety of tomatoes. Black Krims are believed to be the first black tomatoes to be circulated in the United States, but since then, they have established a reputation as one of the world's best-tasting tomato varieties.