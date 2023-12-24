St. Moritz Is The Gourmet Festival That Draws Top Chefs From All Over The World
Since 1994, the St. Moritz Gourmet Festival has attracted a lavish epicurean crowd, luring over 80,000 lovers of all things food and drink to the snowy mountains of the Swiss Alps during winter. Participants and chefs alike are rewarded for their travels with carefully prepared dishes and meals, as the world of gastronomy is celebrated in hotels and venues throughout the region.
While participating in the St. Moritz festival, ticket-buying participants can count on a fusion of culinary tastes and styles, like the merging of Belgium's chef Viki Geunes, who has overseen Restaurant Zilte earning three Michelin stars and Jean-Philippe Blondet, chef patron of Alain Ducasse in London's Dorchester Hotel. Such dinners offer a double serving of a Michelin-rated experience, as two culinary professionals are matched up to cook multi-course meals in hotels like the Carlton, Suvretta House, and Grand Hotel Kronenhof. For those wanting a more unique culinary experience, wine tastings, a mountaintop brunch, and the festival's finale, introduce participants to many of the award-winning chefs for open conversation as well as great food and wine.
A festival for the senses
Hailing from Singapore, Japan, across Europe, and the United Kingdom, at least 10 chefs from Michelin-accredited restaurants will participate in the 2024 program from January 29 to February 3. The festival marks the event's 30th anniversary, and six days of gourmet events and food offerings are scheduled. From experienced and decorated chefs cooking up meals in smart hotels to Porsche limousines sweeping diners from one location to the next, this stylish scene is punctuated by the snowy peaks of the Upper Engadine mountains. Though there might be snow on the ground, the intoxicating combination of 5-star hotels and exceptional dishes warm guests quickly.
To attend one of the festival experiences, tickets are required. Many events — like the Porsche Gourmet Safari — have already sold out. Festivalgoers should plan on shelling out close to $450 to eat amazing food and watch groups of celebrated chefs work their magic in kitchens like that of the Badrutt's Palace Hotel. Yet with several decades' worth of demonstrated culinary excellence, this festival does not lack attendance, and chefs are always keen to be there, just as much as paying visitors.