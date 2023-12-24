St. Moritz Is The Gourmet Festival That Draws Top Chefs From All Over The World

Since 1994, the St. Moritz Gourmet Festival has attracted a lavish epicurean crowd, luring over 80,000 lovers of all things food and drink to the snowy mountains of the Swiss Alps during winter. Participants and chefs alike are rewarded for their travels with carefully prepared dishes and meals, as the world of gastronomy is celebrated in hotels and venues throughout the region.

While participating in the St. Moritz festival, ticket-buying participants can count on a fusion of culinary tastes and styles, like the merging of Belgium's chef Viki Geunes, who has overseen Restaurant Zilte earning three Michelin stars and Jean-Philippe Blondet, chef patron of Alain Ducasse in London's Dorchester Hotel. Such dinners offer a double serving of a Michelin-rated experience, as two culinary professionals are matched up to cook multi-course meals in hotels like the Carlton, Suvretta House, and Grand Hotel Kronenhof. For those wanting a more unique culinary experience, wine tastings, a mountaintop brunch, and the festival's finale, introduce participants to many of the award-winning chefs for open conversation as well as great food and wine.