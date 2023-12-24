What Are Milk Chips And What Do They Taste Like?

Milk in a crunchy chip form? It's possible. Crispy slivers of dehydrated milk are perfect for plating fancy dishes and can quickly add a bit of pizazz to desserts and afternoon treats. While milk chips may not be the kind of popular snacks you'd want to sit down in front of your favorite Netflix series and chow down on out of a bowl — although surely you could — these delicate pieces are ideal as an addition to other recipes. Chefs use the crispy pieces to plate dishes and decorate desserts.

The finished appearance of milk crisps may look complex, but the simple act of dehydrating milk requires little more than time. The process of making milk chips involves heating milk and skimming off the top layer to place onto a sheet of baking or parchment paper and dehydrating for several hours. The way in which the milk is gathered will impact the finished texture of the crisp itself.