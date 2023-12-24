Shikuwasa Is A Unique Japanese Fruit That's Best Mixed In Drinks

Relatively unknown in most of the world, the darling citrus fruit known as shikuwasa might deserve a little more attention, honestly. From the north end of Japan's Okinawa island, the diminutive fruit packs quite a wallop in terms of both flavor and nutritional value. Part of the reason that it isn't widely known is because it is only commonly grown in one place in the world, although there are now a handful of specialty citrus farms that are getting in on the action. As well, even though it outranks most other citrus with its levels of antioxidants, vitamin C, and much more, its flavor can be a bit of an acquired taste.

It looks and tastes like a cross between a lime and a tangerine but with even more sour, astringent notes. And they're tiny — tiny enough that squeezing a cup of juice might not be considered worth the effort. Even so, the brightness that just a few drops of juice adds to your water or a swanky, jet-setting cocktail might just be worth it. As adventurous consumers try more and more far-flung ingredients, they're starting to discover that there are incredible citrus flavors out there that aren't just the basic lemon, grapefruit, or orange. Shikuwasa, much like its compatriot yuzu, is an important part of Japanese culture and is beginning to make appearances over here, lucky for us. Read on to discover why and how you should get a hold of these distinctive, tiny citrus marvels.