How To Store Edamame In The Fridge And Freezer So It Stays Fresh

Edamame can also be frozen for longer-term storage. However, before placing them in the freezer, you must clean and blanch the pods first. Do this by heating water mixed with salt; the recommended ratio is 1 tablespoon per gallon of water. As you wait for it to boil, prepare a large bowl of water with ice cubes and place your fresh edamame in a strainer or colander. Once the salted water simmers, plunge the strainer into the boiling water. After exactly three minutes, remove it immediately and immerse the pods in iced water for a few minutes. Drain the strainer of excess water before transferring the edamame onto a paper or cloth towel. Pat the legumes gently to dry.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the dried pods on it. Place it in the freezer for an hour then transfer the now-firm legumes into air-tight freezer bags labeled with the date when you prepared them for storage. Remove excess air from the bags before sealing them closed and storing them to avoid freezer burn. When properly prepared for freezing, fresh edamame can last for up to 12 months.

Drying with an oven also preserves fresh edamame, although a study by Virginia State University's Agricultural Research Station suggests low-heat (149 F) rather than high-heat drying (221 F). However, this process requires steaming and then shelling the pods, plus lots of monitoring, making freezing a more practical preservation method.