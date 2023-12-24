The Simple Way To Stabilize Yogurt When Adding To Hot Soups

Yogurt is a common ingredient in many home kitchens, cherished for its creaminess and tangy flavor. It can make your dishes, like stews and hot soups, creamier in texture and more flavorful with its acidity. However, its addition to hot soup often leads to an undesirable separation. We call this breaking or splitting in culinary terms. This phenomenon occurs as the proteins in yogurt tighten up — or congeal — upon interacting with heat.

The fats quickly split apart from the liquids when yogurt meets the hot fluid environment of soup like chicken or vegetable broth. The result is a visually unappealing soup with oil slicks and curdled yogurt bits. Fortunately, you can avoid this culinary mishap when you stabilize the yogurt first before adding it to the hot soup. To do so, we must introduce binders, emulsifying agents, and thickeners like egg yolks and cornstarch to stabilize yogurt.

When whisked directly with the yogurt, the egg yolks and the cornstarch will create a bond between the fats and liquid of the yogurt, thus stabilizing them. When you add this now-stabilized mixture into hot soup, the yogurt will maintain its integrity and no longer break apart.