Potatoes Are The Unlikely Secret To Vegan Deviled Eggs

One of the great challenges vegan recipe developers have overcome is inventing a worthy substitute for eggs. Flax meal and water make an effective binding agent to use instead of eggs in baked goods. Aquafaba perfectly simulates the foamy fluffy peaks of meringue egg whites, while crumbled tofu is often fried with turmeric and spices for vegan egg-style scrambles. While all of these ingredients have successfully stood in for eggs for various culinary tasks, substituting a hard-boiled egg white and yolk is quite the feat.

Potatoes are the unlikely ingredient to pull off both the look and feel of a hard-boiled egg in the crowd-pleasing appetizer, deviled eggs. In her clever recipe for vegan deviled eggs, Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn uses thin-skinned, waxy Yukon gold potatoes as the star ingredient. Not only do waxy potatoes hold their shape, but they are also a popular type of potato to mash. This comes in handy for deviled eggs because you want to maintain the oval structure of the potato to create the hard-boiled shell while simultaneously mashing some of it with seasonings and condiments to create a creamy deviled yolk.

Potatoes are as accessible and affordable as eggs with a subtle earthiness and fluffy texture that are equally versatile and malleable. Furthermore, they require almost the same steps as their non-vegan counterparts, so the only real difference is the ingredient swap.