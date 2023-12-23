Always Brine Pork Steaks Before They Hit The Oven For More Flavor

Although chops are often the go-to cut for quick pork preparation, pork steaks are a delicious alternative. Derived from the shoulder, this marbled cut packs in flavor and a juicy interior, which makes it easier to cook to perfection. Plus, its thicker consistency lends a meatier experience while eating.

So, what's the best technique for nailing a perfectly prepared pork steak? It's all in the brine. The introduction of salt breaks down proteins, which causes the meat to trap in more water, leading to a more tender result. Plus, the cooking method is a great way to infuse with further flavors, too.

There are two options to choose from: wet and dry brining. The former is easier; simply generously sprinkle the cuts with salt and let them rest in the fridge overnight. Although it won't affect the taste of the meat, such a method is best to attain a delicious crisped crust without adding the risk of mushiness. Or, craft a liquid-based brine to infuse the steaks with additional flavor. Especially in an oven, this method is less prone to mushiness.