Give Noodle Kugel A Nuttier Essence With Brown Butter

Many Jewish foods possess a symbolic significance relating to their designated holiday, but noodle kugel is a symbol of Jewish unity relevant year-round. A common shabbat specialty, kugel is a sweet, baked noodle casserole consisting of egg noodles and a sweet custard of eggs, sour cream, and cottage cheese that originated as an Ashkenazi tradition and spread with the Jewish diaspora to Israel and North America.

Kugel is an easy recipe and boasts a novel taste and texture profile that sets itself apart from most savory pasta dishes, but you can add depth of flavor to its sweet and tangy ingredients by swapping melted butter for brown butter. Melted butter offers yet another layer of dairy richness to the cottage cheese and sour cream custard, but browning the butter creates a unique caramelized nuttiness for the ultimate gourmet upgrade.

Browned butter is a well-known flavor upgrade for sweet and savory dishes alike, ranging from chocolate chip cookies to single-ingredient pasta sauce. Plus, it's easy to make, taking only an extra five to 10 minutes. You can make it while you cook your egg noodles, and they'll be done around the same time.