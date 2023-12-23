How To Cook Flavorful Milanesa Steak Without Breadcrumbs

The classic Millanesa steak, aka "Milanesa de res" in Latin American cookery, with its imminently crispy exterior and tender meat, is a beloved dish that relies on breadcrumbs for its signature crunch. However, for those who cannot tolerate gluten or simply want to explore alternatives, the traditional breadcrumb coating can be replaced with many flavorful options that steer clear of gluten and bread. And perhaps none underline Milanesa's inherent meatiness more than pulverized pork rinds, which ably mimic breadcrumbs while adding a deeper savory element.

To prepare a gluten-free coating, start by pulverizing plain pork rinds into a coarse powder. This can be achieved by using a food processor or placing the pork rinds in a sealed bag and crushing them with a rolling pin. The resulting powder can then be combined with grated parmesan cheese, which not only adheres to the steak but also crisps up beautifully during the cooking process. You can also add seasoning, such as garlic powder or oregano, for a broader flavor profile.

To ensure the coating adheres well, whisk an egg or two, depending on how many steaks you are cooking, and use it as a binding agent. Dip the steak into the egg mixture, ensuring it's evenly coated, then generously cover it with the pork rinds, parmesan if desired, and any herbs or spices. Then, simply pan-fry the Milanesa steak as you normally would until the crust is golden and crispy.