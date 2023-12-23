Pizza Oatmeal Is The Unlikely Mashup For A Super Simple, Flavor-Packed Meal

You might typically think of oatmeal toppings to lean on the sweeter side, and while it's true that things such as fruit and peanut butter tend to rank as the most popular toppings for the grains, oatmeal is the perfect blank canvas to get creative for breakfast. Next time you make yourself a bowl of oatmeal, consider using pizza-inspired toppings for a flavorful, fun meal. Pizza oatmeal is exactly what it sounds like – oatmeal topped with the same toppings you might find on a pizza. The best part of this meal is that it's completely customizable, just like your favorite pizza.

After you cook your oatmeal to your liking, you can begin your pizza process by either adding a top layer of tomato sauce or stirring tomato sauce into your oats, for a saucier experience. If you don't have tomato sauce on hand, chopped cherry tomatoes or even diced tomatoes work as well. This meal isn't about perfecting a recipe, it's about making a delicious breakfast with what you have on hand. You can even stir in things like Italian seasonings or garlic powder for a deeper flavor profile that more closely resembles pizza. Other toppings include cheese, meats, veggies, and other sauces you may top your pizza with like ranch or hot sauce.