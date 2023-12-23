Eggplant Is The Secret To Meat-Free Ragu With Hearty, Caramelized Flavors

Typically made of braised meat in a rich sauce of red wine and tomatoes, ragu is a beloved classic. Although meat like ground beef or pork often lend the dish its savory taste, they can be swapped for vegetables to produce a ragu that's just as flavorful. Opt for eggplant in your ragu for a hearty, meat-free sauce.

There's nothing about ragu that screams "simplistic." It involves the most full-bodied vino you can find, cooked down into a sauce of meat and sweet tomatoes that have already been simmering away. Because eggplant has a mild flavor, it may not be the most obvious choice for ragu. However, our eggplant ragout with creamy polenta showcases a different side to the subtle nightshade. Before adding eggplant straight into a ragu, the slices are seared in olive oil so they take on a deeper flavor thanks to the caramelization process.

The crisp, outer edges of the eggplant pieces give way to a buttery, tender center that melts into the sauce beautifully. Speaking of the sauce, it's enhanced with pureed eggplant for a creamier texture. Since eggplant tends to be on the absorbent side, add the seared pieces to the sauce in the last 15 minutes of cooking. In the end, you'll have a hearty, earthy sauce that's great for fans of ratatouille.