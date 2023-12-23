Tangy Brine Is The Secret To A Lighter Tuna Salad

You're probably used to making tuna salad with spoonfuls of mayonnaise to create a delicious, creamy texture, whether you spread it on crackers or pile it on a sandwich. Mayonnaise is a mainstay ingredient in classic tuna salad recipes, but if you want a lighter version, swap it for the tangy brine from a jar of olives or pickles instead. The result will be a flavor-packed tuna salad that is lighter in taste, lacks the fat content from mayo, and can be dairy-free, depending on what other ingredients you add.

When you remove the mayonnaise from tuna salad, you're not just missing the creamy, cooling quality; it also provides a tang from lemon juice and vinegar. However, adding olive or pickle brine will give your lighter tuna salad a similar tang. This swap also opens the door to matching flavors with other ingredients you might not see in mayo-based tuna salads. For example, use olive brine to boost a salad that includes diced olives and peppers for a Mediterranean-inspired take on the dish.

This versatile liquid also helps mix the tuna flakes with the other ingredients so it's well combined. Another perk is that it prevents you from throwing away the often underused brine to eliminate food waste and elevate tuna salad.