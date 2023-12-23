The Ideal Type Of Cheese To Use In Steak Pinwheels

If you're making steak pinwheels, flank steak tends to work well — but steak is only part of the equation. Equally important to these meat-based roll-ups? Your choice of cheese, which brings the whole pinwheel together. You've probably seen — or tasted — sliced provolone and spinach in a pinwheel. However, provolone is not your only option — nor is it necessarily the right one. Rather, steak pinwheels work with a medley of cheeses, so the best cheese is simply the one you like the most.

Indeed, many steak pinwheel recipes mix and match the dairy. Steak pinwheels have actually exploded all over TikTok, where creative combinations of cheeses merge varying textures and flavors. Consider the combination of crumbly blue cheese and shredded parmesan if you want a pinwheel with oomph. Or, stick with a classic mozzarella addition for an Italian twist. Of course, you can always keep things simple yet successful with tried-and-true provolone. Generally, provolone is a great option for pinwheels because it melts well, thereby melding your cheese with your meat. However, you can easily incorporate other cheeses known to melt, like Swiss or cheddar.

Given the versatility of pinwheel cheeses, you can get creative with your recipes. But no matter which one you add, you'll generally follow the same methodology to ensure the success of your pinwheels.