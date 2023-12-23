Why Warmed Cream Makes A Good Butter Substitute In Biscuits
Biscuits, those buttery, flaky pillows of delight, have long been a beloved staple in Southern cuisine and beyond. And while traditional recipes call for cold butter, there's a secret ingredient that can take your biscuits to a whole new level: Warmed cream. Yes, you read that right — it's time to swap out the chilled butter and embrace the magic of warmed cream.
Let's start by understanding the role of cold butter in biscuits. Cold butter is a key player in the biscuit-making game because of its unique properties. When cold butter is incorporated into the biscuit dough, the tiny water particles trapped within it turn to steam during baking. This steam is what causes the biscuits to rise, creating those sought-after layers of flakiness. Additionally, the fat in cold butter adds a luxurious richness to the biscuits, making them a heavenly treat for your taste buds.
Imagine the decadence of biscuits made with cold butter, but without the fuss of cutting it into your dough. That's where warmed cream comes into play. Warmed cream can deliver the same richness and fluffiness without the need for cold, hard butter. When heated, cream becomes velvety and smooth, gently melting the fat it contains. This infuses your biscuits with a luxurious texture that is hard to resist.
How to incorporate warm cream
The secret to using warmed cream in your biscuit recipe is simple. Just warm the cream gently, ensuring it's not too hot to handle, and then incorporate it into your dry ingredients. The results? A biscuit dough that's more viscous and easy to work with. Unlike traditional biscuit dough, which requires kneading and cutting, this dough can be scooped out effortlessly, saving you time and effort.
But the real magic happens when your biscuits hit the oven. The warmed cream, just like cold butter, transforms into steam during baking, causing the biscuits to rise beautifully. The result is a batch of biscuits that are gloriously fluffy and tender. The best part is that the biscuits made with warmed cream don't spread like their cold butter counterparts, ensuring they maintain their lovely shape and structure.
Whether you're serving biscuits as a side for a savory dinner or as the star of a brunch spread, the warmed cream substitution is sure to impress. These biscuits possess a rich, buttery flavor and a pillowy softness that will have your guests asking for seconds (and thirds!) So, the next time you're in the mood for some biscuit-baking, reach for that warmed cream.