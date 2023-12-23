Can You Put Wine In A Whiskey Decanter?

When we talk about decanters, most folks picture those crystal bottles you see in movies, often placed decoratively on CEOs' coffee tables. These whiskey decanters aren't just eye candy. They also serve a practical purpose by helping the liquor inside breathe and "open up." But here's the interesting part: Decanters can work with wine just as well as whiskey!

Wine decanters typically have a long neck, an open top, and a rounded base, somewhat resembling a flower vase. The expanded base offers more surface area for the wine to aerate. On the other hand, whiskey doesn't require as much aeration as wine, so whiskey decanters are extremely diverse in design — from a classic, square-cut bottle shape to a unique skull shape. But the most significant difference has to be the inclusion of a stopper in a whiskey decanter. Once stopped, you can keep whiskey in a decanter indefinitely. On the other hand, because wine doesn't do well in decanters and can go bad within days, they typically don't come with such a device.

But what if you only have a whiskey decanter and want to decant wine? It can still work, although it'll take longer for the wine to air out compared to using a wine decanter because of the smaller surface area. But generally speaking, using a whiskey decanter won't harm your wine. Just make sure to clean the decanter thoroughly before pouring your wine in, so you don't end up with hints of Kentucky Bourbon in your Bordeaux!