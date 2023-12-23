When Baking Frozen Banana Bread, Pay Attention To The Cook Time

Nothing compares to freshly made banana bread. Whether you keep things classic or add chocolate chips or chopped nuts to the recipe, banana bread is irresistible, which makes polishing off a loaf pretty easy. But, if you find yourself with an abundance of browning bananas and aren't in the mood to go on a baking spree, why not just prepare ready-to-bake loaves? All you need to do is pour prepared batter into loaf pans, wrapping and sealing them accordingly, before placing the loaves into the freezer. An easy and time-saving hack, the only challenge is knowing how to properly bake the bread from frozen when the craving for banana bread strikes.

Much like reheating frozen loaves of baked banana bread, you can thaw loaves of uncooked banana bread prior to baking. However, since the raw batter includes perishable ingredients like eggs and milk, it needs to be safely defrosted. While you could wait for the batter to fully thaw in the fridge overnight, there's a faster way to go about the process. To save yourself some time, we recommend reheating banana bread directly from frozen.

After pulling the loaf pans from the freezer, simply pop them into the oven and bake. Just bear in mind that unlike baking thawed batter, cook times need to be adjusted. Given that the loaves will be frozen solid, they'll require a slightly longer baking time in order to evenly thaw and bake as expected.