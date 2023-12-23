Coat Cookie Bottoms With Oats For A Toasty Non-Stick Trick

If you find that your batches of drop cookies like cowboy cookies seem to stick to baking paper or tear parchment paper when you reach to remove them after baking, we have an easy hack: Simply cover the base of each cookie with oats.

For those moments when you find your cookie dough is just a bit sticky or worryingly wet, press the bottom of each cookie into a shallow dish filled with oats. This quick hack is ideal for cookie batters that run on the looser side or contain chocolate chip pieces that are at risk of melting onto your cookie sheet. If you can't be bothered dunking each cookie individually into oats, simply distribute oats across the surface of your cookie sheet before setting down any raw cookie dough. When baked in the oven, the oats will result in a cookie that is not only easy to remove from the tray but offers a warm, toasted flavor of oats to your favorite cookie recipes.