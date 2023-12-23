Store Leftover Canned Sardines In A Glass Container To Avoid A Lingering Smell

More than just a reliable staple for your emergency food rations, canned sardines are inexpensive and versatile ingredients that can transform a variety of dishes into elevated versions. From sandwiches to pasta to spreads, sardines are quite useful for infusing some briny depth into your meal.

If you're already very familiar with the convenience of having a stash of canned sardines in your pantry, you might occasionally find yourself having to store some of its leftovers. Although the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service deems it safe to store unused portions of canned food in the refrigerator without transferring them first, this wouldn't properly preserve the quality and flavor of your leftover sardines. Plus, an already opened can cannot be resealed sufficiently to keep its contents from making the whole fridge smell of salt and fish.

It's better to transfer leftover canned sardines into a glass container with an air-tight lid first before storing it in the fridge. Although plastic containers are serviceable, their porous material makes them prone to retaining odors even after washing. There's also the danger of chemicals leaching when plastic gets either heated or frozen. A glass container is the best choice. Although it can be dangerous to stack and takes up considerable space, a glass container preserves the quality of your food longer by keeping it properly covered.