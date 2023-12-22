Give Green Strawberries A Simple, Sweet Pickling For A Tart And Tasty Snack

You may have heard of pickled onions, or even pickled cabbage, but have you ever heard of pickled strawberries? Pickling is typically associated with savory, sour vegetables but you can actually pickle a variety of produce, including strawberries. Pickled green strawberries are crunchy, tart, and lightly sweet; they're perfect for using those unripened strawberries you have and pair excellently with a charcuterie spread. The best part is that pickled strawberries are simple to make. All you'll need are some pickling-safe jars, white balsamic vinegar, green strawberries, salt, sugar, and any other spices you'd like to include in your pickling brine.

Your pickling process begins with clean strawberries. You don't have to remove the tops if you don't want to, you can pickle them whole or slice them into smaller pieces, it's your choice. Create a customized pickling brine by combining equal parts vinegar and water in a pot over low heat. It's important to use a proper brine ratio to ensure your strawberries stay pristine and don't spoil or become mushy. Your brine can be customized by including different whole spices, herbs, and sugar. There's no wrong ways to make pickles, so have fun experimenting. After pickling your strawberries they're ready within 24 hours but the longer you leave them the more intense flavor they'll develop. These customized pickled strawberries can be a unique holiday gift, or a fun new snack.