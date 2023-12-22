Pan-Fry Tortellini Like Dumplings To Give Them A Crispy Texture

Tortellini (not to be confused with tortelloni) isn't just for boiling and tossing in sauce. Breathe new life into this seeming one-trick pony by pan-frying your tortellini in a skillet on the stove. It creates a crave-able potsticker-esque exterior with crispy outer edges and soft insides. Depending on your preference, a griddle also works to achieve extra crispiness.

To do it, simply saute a single layer of tortellini in a neutral oil like sunflower or olive oil. Depending on your recipe (and the flavor or the filling) your tortellini could also benefit from a quick sear in a more flavorful cooking oil like savory toasted sesame oil, sweet-savory peanut oil, butter, or even bacon grease.

Once you've hit 'em with a mouth-watering golden brown sear in the oil, cover your tortellini with a little bit of water and slam a lid on the skillet to steam and finish cooking all the way through. This move will also steam any vegetables in your skillet. Alternatively, you could also boil your tortellini until al dente as normal, then transfer it to a hot skillet with oil for a finishing saute to crisp.

This tip works with store-bought packaged tortellini, but it's also a great way to rescue homemade tortellini that might've passed its prime. It also makes an ideal meal for foodies on a budget. At a Walmart in New York, a 19-ounce bag of frozen cheese tortellini costs just $4.27.