Canned Tomato Soup Is The Secret Weapon For Tastier Taco Meat

You've got the tortillas, you've loaded up on cheese, and you have the black beans, peppers, and shredded lettuce ready to go. Now all that's left to kick up your taco night is...some tomato soup? It might sound surprising, but hear us out. While you may depend on canned tomato soup to pair with grilled cheese sandwiches on cozy winter nights, the classic comfort food can be used in plenty of creative ways. For one thing, it's the ingredient you didn't know you needed when it comes to upgrading your taco meat.

No matter how many tasty toppings you've prepared, a taco is only ever as good as its main meaty filling. Unfortunately, cooking up lean ground beef or ground turkey for your tacos can easily lead to a dry, crumbly, and flavorless result. But there's an easy way to remedy that. For extra flavorful taco meat, crank open that can of tomato soup.

Not only will the liquid soup help infuse some rich and slightly sweet tomato flavoring into the meat, but it's also a healthy way to ensure that your taco's protein component is perfectly juicy and moist, especially if you opt for ground meat with a lower fat content. Better yet, the mostly mild footprint of plain tomato soup leaves the canvas clear for spicier or more intense flavors, so you can still easily incorporate a taco seasoning blend or other spices into your dish.