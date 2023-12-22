Keep Your Coffee Grinder Clean And Odor-Free With The Help Of Sugar

Here's a tough question for all the coffee lovers out there: When was the last time you cleaned your coffee grinder? It's okay if you can't remember! Cleaning a grinder can be a hassle, as washing it risks rust, and using paper towels doesn't reach every nook and cranny. As a result, many just leave it be. However, with regular use, coffee bean oils can turn rancid, leading to a funky smell and a stale taste in your coffee.

But here's some good news: You don't need to throw out your grinder when it gets dirty. You can make it squeaky clean in only a couple of minutes with something everyone has in their kitchen: sugar. Fine sugar is great for cleaning because it's highly absorbent, allowing it to clean up all the rancid oils inside the grinder by absorbing them. Additionally, sugar is considered to be "neutral" and won't leave any weird tastes or smells behind.

Put about a quarter cup of sugar in the grinder and grind away until it becomes a fine powder. While the sugar granules mix inside, they'll scrub away the gunk and soak up the oils that are stuck on the blades. Once the sugary mix comes out on the other side, toss it away, then give your grinder a quick wipe-down with a damp paper towel to take care of any leftovers.