Skip The Pineapple And Add Blackberries To Your Next Pizza

Move over, pineapple, there's a new fruity pizza topping in town. Though pineapple might often be a contentious pizza topping, blackberries have yet to receive equal debate. This tartly sweet fruit can be the perfect compromise for those who insist that pineapple belongs nowhere near a pizza and those who believe fruit has a significant place on top of a pie.

While berries can make a fine addition to summertime dessert pies, the inclusion also has its place on top of warm, cheesy pizzas. Adding blackberries to saucy slices is like enjoying your favorite charcuterie items in pizza form. From pairing the sweetness of blackberries with fresh mozzarella and basil to creating irresistible combinations with ricotta, parmesan, and fresh pieces of the fruit, bringing blackberries to your next pizza party will have you wondering why you did not try this kind of pizza recipe earlier.

Look to pair the subtle sweetness of tart blackberries with sharper, punchier pizza toppings. Basil, red pepper, and Italian sausage offer crowd-pleasing companions, or to bring out the sweeter tastes in your pie, drizzle honey or balsamic vinegar on top of your creations.