Throw Your Brownies On The Grill For Rich And Smokey Results

If your grill is already fired up, you may want to keep it burning to make dessert. Though slapping squares of brownies onto a hot grill might be far from your mind, this easy culinary hack can make the difference between an expected treat and an unforgettable offering that leaves guests asking about your recipe. Setting brownies onto the grill can impart a smoky, decadent flavor to your favorite recipes, and with little effort, bring new dimensions to the classic dessert offering.

Not only can you set pre-made brownies on a grill, but you can also bake fudgy brownies themselves over your backyard fire. Use a steel pan or an aluminum pan that you can toss after baking to make brownies over an open flame. This technique will require a bit of finesse as you will need to closely monitor the temperature and baking time of your goodies, but your prudence will be well-rewarded after you begin snacking on these irresistible, gooey creations.