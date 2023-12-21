A Muffin Pan Is Your Secret Weapon For Making Mini Trifles

Trifles can offer elegant, decadent touches to a party or can be sweet companions to afternoon cups of tea. These festive layers of fruit, custard, cake, and savory ingredients are not only beautiful to look at but satisfying to dip polished silverware into. While there is a nearly unlimited assortment of ways to make trifles, when preparing the treat for a party, a muffin pan may become your best friend in the kitchen.

Using a muffin tin to assemble trifles can help keep the sizes of each piece uniform while helping you make individual servings — and a variety of flavors — for the guests you plan to accommodate. Instead of having to search for enough clear dishes to plate the trifles, you can use a muffin pan to put together a batch of trifles with convenient efficiency. Then, with easy-to-grab pieces made in advance, you won't need to worry about slicing larger cakes or cutting up misshapen slices to put on plates. Simply display a tray of muffin-tin-made trifles and let guests choose pieces to their liking.