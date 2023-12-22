Young Ginger Vs Mature: What's The Difference?

Since they're harvested only eight months after getting planted, young ginger feels smoother and more tender to the touch than mature ginger, which is usually harvested after a year. It has a light cream hue that turns pink around the areas where there are still small green shoots attached. Due to its soft, nearly translucent skin that rubs off easily, you don't really need to peel young ginger.

Because it hasn't matured yet, the flavor of this ginger variety is mild and delicate with an almost floral sweetness. This makes it perfect for dishes where you want only a hint of that ginger heat and taste to enhance the other flavors of a dish. Infuse your tea with slices of young ginger if you want a warm yet soothing drink. Dice or grate it to make a lightly spiced syrup for cocktail drinks. Young ginger also goes well with stir-fry and salads since it won't overwhelm the medley of tastes from the other ingredients. Thanks to its delicate yet juicy texture, it's great for pickling, either on its own or with other vegetables. Pickled young ginger is a refreshing side dish that accompanies a variety of Asian dishes, most popularly Japanese sushi where it's referred to as gari.

Because young ginger is perishable and won't survive long transports and storage, you'll find US-grown ones more in farmers' markets than in supermarkets. Its harvest season runs from mid-September to early November.