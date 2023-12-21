Infuse Stuffed Artichokes With Umami Flavors By Adding Anchovies

Upon opening a tin of oily anchovies, their intense fishiness and slimy consistency may cause doubt and trepidation about their taste. However, any chef will tell you that they're the backbone of flavor that just about any recipe will benefit from. They provide an inimitable umami richness to pasta sauces, salad dressings, and globally famous condiments like Worcestershire and fish sauce. Since they're salted, cured, and often tinned in oil, anchovies practically melt into a saucepan, making them the easiest ingredient to blend into sauces and stuffings.

They'd thus be the perfect secret weapon to give your stuffed artichokes a delicious je ne se quoi. Artichoke stuffing helps add heft and crunch to the vegetable's modest-yet-flavorful meat. Breadcrumbs, herbs, aromatics, and cheese are common artichoke stuffing ingredients that complement the artichoke's vegetal earthiness with a myriad of savory flavors. Anchovies offer a concentrated umami-richness that will infuse into the stuffing as easily as oil.

The rest of the stuffing's ingredients will mask the pungent fishiness you'd get from eating anchovies on their own so that you're left with only their addictive, glutamate-rich essence. As indicated by the diversity of recipes that call for anchovies, they'll enhance and add depth to any of the other four flavor categories. Consequently, you can add them to any artichoke stuffing recipe that you have in mind.