Add Currants For A Tangy Kick In Your Broccoli Salad

Lovers of boring salads step aside — broccoli-based bowls are full of crave-worthy flavors and textures, while still being nutritiously dense. They're a tasty way to get your veggies in and can work as a hearty main entree or yummy side dish. A typical broccoli salad, like Tasting Table's version from recipe developer Jaime Shelbert of Wholly Nourished, features the starring ingredient, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, red onion, and bacon crumbles, along with a creamy dressing based in either Greek yogurt, mayo, or sour cream. It's salty, sharp, sweet, savory, and slightly rich from the thicker dressing.

But if you want a boost of tang in your salad to round out the flavor profile, try swapping out sugary dried cranberries for more acidic currants. The latter are essentially dried grapes, although there are a few different types, and they balance both sweet and sour flavors. Since some recipes count on the dried cranberries for a dash of sweetness, you won't be omitting that quality entirely if you swap in currants instead, but their tangy notes also add a boost of acidity that will complement any onion, Greek yogurt, or vinegar in your dressing. Plus, they're typically smaller than dried cranberries, so you're more likely to get one in every bite.