The Spoon Hack To Peel Freshly Boiled Eggs And Leave No Shell Pieces Behind

If you're an avid hard-boiled egg fan, then you've experienced the frustration that comes when hard-boiled egg shells are difficult to peel, leave behind shell pieces, or even rip up the egg inside. There are a ton of different hacks out there to help you avoid this annoying problem, but perhaps one of the easiest is to use a spoon to help you peel a fresh, hard-boiled egg. Using a spoon allows you to wield more control as you peel the egg, and the smooth metal of the spoon is more delicate against the cooked egg white, resulting in fewer tears and rips.

Once your cooked eggs have cooled you'll start by tapping the egg on your counter to begin gently cracking it. Once cracked, you'll remove a small section of the shell gently, you just need enough room to be able to slide your spoon tip under the shell. After you can get the tip of your spoon under the shell, slowly slide the spoon so the rounded part of the spoon aligns with the rounded part of the egg. Doing this should allow you to smoothly separate the shell from the egg and slide the shell right off. Don't move too fast trying to do this hack, slow and steady will get you the best results.