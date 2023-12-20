Why It's A Mistake To Try And Make Brown Butter With Dairy Alternatives

Bliss is a saucepan of browning butter. Between its sweetly nutty perfume and its caramelized richness, the golden dairy product is capable of elevating any recipe. Whether you work it into chocolate chip cookies, use it to dress freshly made gnocchi, or add it as a final touch to top roasted vegetables or seared scallops, brown butter is a one-ingredient wonder that makes anything and everything taste more delicious. Unfortunately, however, not everyone can reap the benefits of brown butter. For those with dietary restrictions or severe allergies, the dairy-based delicacy is a no-go, unless you experiment with plant-based alternatives. But, even then, browning these "butters" is often easier said than done.

Non-dairy butter is generally made from plant-based oils or fat sources such as nuts, in addition to various emulsifiers and stabilizers. Available in both tubs and sticks, these alternatives often boast a rich taste and spreadable texture similar to that of traditional butter. Yet, there is a catch when it comes to how they behave when melted. Much like milk-free margarine, plant-based butter does melt, but it doesn't brown. The reason is that these alternatives lack the milk solids necessary to carry out the browning process.

Essentially, as water evaporates, sugars and proteins within the butterfat undergo the Maillard reaction, causing them to darken and become fragrant. Given that plant-based alternatives have a vastly different composition to that of traditional butter, non-dairy alternatives void of vital milk solids just aren't capable of producing the same iconic browning.