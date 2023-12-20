Color-Changing Tequila Makes For Magically Festive Cocktails

Champagne often comes to mind for festive occasions or celebrating good times with friends new and old. But it's unlikely that your glass of Champagne will magically change colors before your very eyes. For that, you'll need the power of butterfly pea flowers, which have likely traveled a long way to jazz up your color-evolving blue cocktail. Native to Africa and Southeast Asia, the Clitoria ternatea plant and its flowers, more charmingly known as the butterfly pea or Asian pigeonwings, harbor natural elements that bathe your drink in bright color, which can change depending on what else you dash into it. The flower's petals are universally known to change color when steeped as tea, but now there's a way to pour it straight from a bottle of tequila.

Rick Hewitt, founder of the Seattle-based, family-owned, small-batch Unicorn Distillery, created tequila (and vodka) that is cobalt blue, the result of having been steeped in butterfly pea flowers. He tells Tasting Table that the flowers naturally produce flavonoids called anthocyanins, which alter their structure — and color – in response to changes in pH. "The drinker can then add a few drops of citrus or soda water to make the Unicorn tequila change purple, and if the drinker mixes tonic, lemonade, ginger beer, or just a full squeeze of lime juice, they can turn our spirits pink." The festive colors are a main draw, but what does butterfly pea flower tequila actually taste like? It's generally defined in the context of fruity and floral, but that can vary widely, depending on infusions and how it's distilled.