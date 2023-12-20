Is It Ever Safe To Cook A Dead Lobster?

Lobsters are one of the few foods that people tend to buy live and kill once they're ready to be eaten, live whole lobsters are more common for cooking because they tend to be safer to eat. When a lobster dies it's prone to start growing a multitude of harmful bacteria within a relatively short amount of time, which is why you may have heard you should never cook a dead lobster. But there are some scenarios where you can safely cook and eat a dead lobster, and it mostly depends on when you got them, and how you've been storing them.

According to a conversation with Maine food safety experts from Pine Tree Seafood, lobster that has been stored properly in a refrigerator will remain safe for up to 24 hours after the lobster dies. The maximum temperature your fridge should be to ensure safe eating is 38 degrees, anything higher and you should not consume that lobster. This 24-hour window is a hard deadline, even with proper temperature control the lobster carcass can quickly develop harmful bacteria. If you are unsure when your lobster passed and there's any chance it's been more than 24 hours, you should toss your lobster. If your lobster was sitting out at room temperature and died, Lobster Anywhere explains that you only have two hours before you have to toss it. Before you begin cooking a dead lobster you need to conduct an eye and smell test to ensure it's still fresh.