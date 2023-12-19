This Is The Best Method For Storing Meringues

There is nothing more impressive than a meringue. Appealing both to the eye and the palate, the magic of a crisp, made-from-scratch meringue is that it melts into a sugary whisper as soon as it meets your mouth. Regardless of whether you whip up a fluffy French-style meringue, a stiff Italian version, or a smooth Swiss meringue, these treats are equally delicate, and by extension, quite fragile. As a result, mastering the art of storing meringues is just as essential as perfecting your recipe. Luckily, we're breaking down the do's and don'ts of meringue storage.

Meringues are essentially a whimsical concoction of whipped egg whites stabilized with sugar and heat. However, it's exactly these ingredients that make meringues susceptible to softening (and even weeping) as they contain hygroscopic components that are prone to absorbing moisture in the air. Given this super sensitivity to humidity, it's no wonder that many bakers avoid making meringues on rainy days or urge against leaving them out on the counter for too long. It's also why proper storage is a must so that meringues remain as light as a feather.

The good news is that the best way to store meringues isn't that complicated. Maintaining quality is only a matter of placing treats into an airtight container and keeping them at room temperature with a packet of silica gel — yes, the same silica gel that you find at the bottom of a new handbag or tucked into packs of seaweed snacks.