Pop Frozen Corn In The Air Fryer For A Quick Addition To Any Dish

Sweet, juicy yellow corn is a summertime favorite, but frozen corn is a modern miracle that helps us enjoy those sweet, juicy kernels year-round. Another more recent modern miracle is the air fryer, a small appliance that transforms practically any food item into a crispy, cooked, and flavorful version of itself in a matter of minutes. Combining these two modern commodities will render efficient, tasty, and unique results.

Frozen corn may already be cooked, but we usually boil, roast, or saute it to heat it up. At the very least, we thaw it in the fridge overnight before using it in a recipe. However, the air fryer will cut down cooking or thawing times by at least half while also imparting a delectable flavor and texture. Simply empty a bag of frozen corn into the fryer basket, spread the kernels in an even layer, dot with butter or drizzle with oil, and pop it into the air fryer preheated to 400 F. In a mere five to seven minutes, you'll have delightfully crispy corn with a chewy, juicy interior and a toasted, sweet taste reminiscent of roasted or grilled corn. You can use any combination of fat and seasonings to embellish frozen corn depending on how you serve it and the main dish it will accompany. You could even enjoy air-fryer corn as a warm snack.