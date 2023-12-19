Elevate Scrambled Eggs With The Umami Flavors Of Pork Floss

You've just made a batch of scrambled eggs, and while they're delicious, you can't help but feel something's amiss. A touch of umami, a bit more texture, or both, perhaps. Then, it hits you. You remember that small tub of pork floss (肉鬆) you had recently picked up from a Chinese supermarket. This is your chance to elevate your scrambled eggs: Add pork floss to it.

Pork floss is a staple in many East and Southeast Asian cuisines. Usually, you find it as a topping over white rice, tofu, noodles, or congee or as an ingredient in Chinese bakery buns or cakes. It is an umami-laden, subtly sweet, and savory ingredient that can elevate and transform a simple dish, like bland scrambled eggs. Made from pork meat stewed in soy sauce, sugar, and seasonings until it can be shredded, it's then cooked over low and dry heat to create a fluffy texture akin to brown and meaty cotton candy.

Introducing pork floss to your scrambled eggs brings added texture, color, and flavor. Pork floss also comes ready to eat, so there's no need to cook it. Simply garnish your scrambled eggs with a generous sprinkling of pork floss, as you would adding sesame seeds, chopped chives, or scallions. Do note that pork floss is a dry ingredient, so its texture and look will change dramatically when wet.