Tacacá Is The Powerfully Flavorful Amazonian Soup That Spans Generations

The top global Google searches of 2023 are in, and nestled in the cozy No. 7 spot for the recipe category is a word not so familiar to those outside of Brazil — tacacá. We should begin by saying that tacacá is a soup, but this isn't your typical fair-to-middling broth made with humdrum ingredients — tacacá is a culinary voyage. With culturally exclusive flavors ranging everywhere from tangy to, believe it or not, numbing, this dish is as rich in history as it is on the palate.

Tacacá is an Amazonian street food made from a broth consisting of jambú (a leafy plant with anesthetic properties), herbs, tucupi (a byproduct of yuca ), shrimp, and chili peppers. Most often enjoyed in the afternoon, vendors, who are known as tacacazeiras , serve the soup in dried gourds or ceramic bowls, which are often bundled in a woven basket since the soup is so hot. But don't expect a spoon when ordering this dish: Tacacá is intended to be sipped straight from the bowl. While some prominent city vendors have worked their way up to selling directly from a brick-and-mortar, most tacacazeiras vend from stalls and carts.

According to anthropologists, eating tacacá originated from Amerindian tribes native to the region now known as Belém. From its indigenous origins, tacacá is said to have migrated to the cities along the Amazon river in the 18th century, and has now become a dish distinctive and customary to the regions around the Amazon.