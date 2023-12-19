Boost The Flavor Of Baked Beans With A Few Drops Of Liquid Smoke

Baked beans are a rather delicious side dish — even in their simplest form because they offer a balance of sweet and tangy flavors. They work well with a variety of grilled meats and other side dishes like coleslaw and potato salad. But if you're bored with the classic version of baked beans, or need to upgrade the canned version, you can easily add other ingredients to boost the flavor. For example, if you appreciate a bit of smokiness in your food, add liquid smoke to your pot of baked beans.

Liquid smoke is a concentrate made from the smoke of burning wood, so it will give the baked beans a similar flavor to grilled or smoked meats that you might serve with them. Adding liquid smoke certainly works to improve canned baked beans, or you can add it to your favorite homemade recipe. Check out our recipe for slow cooker baked beans with molasses and bacon from Tasting Table recipe developer Erin Johnson if you need inspiration for making the beans from scratch, which can easily be infused with some liquid smoke.