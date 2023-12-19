Cured Meat Is The Secret To A More Robust Potato Salad

Potato salad is a quintessential staple at potlucks and picnics, but there's never a wrong time (or way) to enjoy the comforting dish. Neutral-tasting spuds provide a blank canvas and lend themselves to all sorts of preparations. Whether you coat boiled potatoes in a creamy dressing or toss roasted wedges with a tangy vinaigrette, potato salad only gets better as you introduce more ingredients. Yet, rather than mix in the old standards like dill, relish, or onions, there's an opportunity to multiply flavor tenfold with the help of savory, cured meat.

Sometimes the most creative additions prove to be the most successful. Since charcuterie isn't typically used in potato salad, it provides an unexpected wow factor. And while they add pops of color, the cubes of fatty pancetta, strips of sliced pastrami, or bits of jamón also bring some texture to the dish. Most importantly, however, cured meat delivers big and bold flavors, improving both one-dimensional potato salads and those that simply lack a certain je ne sais quoi.

Potato salad tends to fall short on umami. A vital component in any dish, umami can be introduced by working in a savory addition like wet or dry-cured meat. Teeming with rich deliciousness, these goods also contribute a generous amount of salt and fat that further elevate flavor. Depending on processing, cured meats can impart nuances of herbs, spices, and smoke. With them as your secret weapon, you'll never want to make potato salad any other way.