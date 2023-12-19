The Easy Trick To Divide Your Slow Cooker And Make 2 Things At Once

With your new split slow cooker, there are endless combinations you can try for fun, easy meals. Using a split slow cooker for hot dips is one of the most popular uses of this hack. Perfect for your next holiday gathering or Super Bowl party, you can serve two unique dips to give your guests options. Try pairing a slow cooker spinach and artichoke dip and a buffalo chicken dip for two unique flavor experiences in one pot. Not only do you have the chance to tailor your dishes to have something all your guests will like, but this appetizer is mostly hands-free as well.

While hot dips may be the most popular choice, this isn't the only way you can use this hack. You can make a main dish and side at the same time that turns your next weeknight dinner into a breeze. Try pairing slow cooker baked beans with easy pulled pork for a barbecue-inspired dinner that comes together in a breeze. Just be cautious of different cooking times when making two dishes.

Some recipes require a longer time in the slow cooker than others. But you don't necessarily have to start cooking your two dishes at the same time and can easily add your second dish after the other one has cooked for a while.