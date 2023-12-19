The Difference Between Whiskey Sour And Whiskey Smash Cocktails

Whiskey cocktails have endured as timeless classics because they masterfully blend the earthy warmth of whiskey with versatile companions like citrus and herbs. If whiskey is your spirit of choice, you might find yourself confronted with the dilemma of choosing between two historically popular drinks: the whiskey sour and the whiskey smash. Although the drinks have very similar ingredients and proportions, slight alterations result in two very different drinks in the glass.

What the drinks have in common is a careful balance of acidity from lemon, sweetness from simple syrup, and, of course, the heat and texture from whiskey. It's amazing how the character of these simple ingredients changes with just a slight divergence. The main difference comes from how the lemon is added: only juice is used for the whiskey sour, and, as the name suggests, the lemon is muddled for the whiskey smash, along with a sprig of fresh mint.