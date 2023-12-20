What Are Anasazi Beans And What's The Best Way To Cook Them?

Oh, the humble bean. We love them for being an affordable, tasty vegetarian source of protein. If stored properly, they keep almost indefinitely, too. From simple uses for canned beans to slow-cooker recipes for the dried variety, to love a bean is to step into a world of culinary possibility not limited by budget or shelf life. There are over 40,000 documented varieties of beans, but perhaps the most fashionable within the expansive world of legumes are the heirlooms: Little nuggets of history that tell their own stories of trade, migration, and evolving culinary foodways. Some growers across the United States are recovering and planting exclusively heirloom varieties, leading to a veritable bean revival.

One such heirloom that has risen in popularity is the Anasazi bean — itself a kind of legume folklore that tells the tale of a civilization abandoned and a cuisine shunned. But what's the difference between the Anasazi bean and other more common (and strikingly similar) varieties of bean, like the pinto? How are heirlooms grown and where can you purchase them? And when it comes to practical matters of consumption, are they really worth the higher price tag?