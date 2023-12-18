Jerk Peanuts Add A Spicy Crunch To Almost Any Dish

A centuries-old Jamaican tradition, jerk seasoning is a vibrant spice mixture of dried chilies, aromatics, baking spices, and herbs. While its most famous application is in a marinade for jerk chicken, pork, or fish, jerk seasoning also transforms peanuts into a spicy and savory addition to a wide range of dishes.

Peanuts offer a buttery, nutty savoriness that pairs well with the spiciness of the peppers in the seasoning. You can purchase jerk seasoning at any grocery store, or make your own to control the heat level. Plus, it's a lot easier and quicker to make jerk peanuts than it is to make an entire chicken dish. Instead of creating a liquid marinade, you'll sprinkle the seasoning over oiled peanuts before placing them in the oven to crisp up and absorb the flavors. Cooling them will further seal their flavors and solidify their crunch. Then you can store jerk peanuts in an airtight container in your pantry or fridge for up to a week.

Jerk peanuts' spicy, savory profile and delightful crunch would complement hot and cold dishes, from soup to salad and everything in between. And, of course, they make the perfect snack to eat by the handful, accompanied by a cold beer or tropical cocktail.