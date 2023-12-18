The Absolute Best Way To Package And Ship Pie

Although we are now officially in post-pandemic times, the season of pie-making, which is also the season of colds and flus, can still be easily soured by canceled gatherings and postponed plans due to sickness. Arguably, there's nothing worse than putting a lot of love — and even more effort — into a coveted pie recipe only to be informed that you won't need to worry about dad's favorite pecan pie after all.

Whatever the reason is for not getting to be with someone in person, it doesn't mean your delectable baked goods need to be pushed to the side. Many people worry that sending food in the mail leaves room for staleness or damage, which are both valid concerns when it comes to shipping edible items, but there's a way to ensure that a pie can arrive safely via postal service, which boils down to the ways it's packed and shipped. The secret is simple: freeze the pie.

By mailing a pie that's frozen, you're maintaining not only the freshness of the pie but also giving it a durable and rigid firmness to protect against external damages. To keep the pie frozen for as long as possible, you'll want to cover the pastry in plastic wrap and surround it with ice packs to maintain that frozen state while it's in the box. In fact, dry ice is an even better choice, as it will keep the pie frozen for longer periods.