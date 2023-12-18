Baking With Softened Butter Leads To A More Tender Biscuit

When it comes to crafting biscuits that are the epitome of tenderness and melt-in-your-mouth goodness, it may surprise you that the key ingredient is soft butter. While many biscuit recipes call for very cold butter, taking a different approach and using soft butter can result in biscuits so tender that they practically crumble in your mouth.

The secret behind using soft butter in biscuit recipes lies in its ability to create a finer, more delicate crumb texture. When butter is at a malleable, room temperature consistency, it blends seamlessly with the dry ingredients, forming tiny clusters of fat that melt during baking. This melting fat creates pockets of air within the biscuit, resulting in a tender texture inside.

Traditionally, biscuit recipes call for very cold butter to help them rise. The idea behind this is that when cold butter is cut into the flour mixture, it creates larger, more distinct layers of fat, which, when baked, produce a flaky, layered texture. While this is a valid approach that yields excellent results, it may not always provide the utmost tenderness. Fortunately, you can have the best of both types of butter.