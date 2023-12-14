The Easiest Ways To Make Your Meals Look Fancier, According To A Food Stylist - Exclusive

HBO Max's "Julia" features beautifully prepared food, from decadent dinners to sweet confections. The series is based on the prolific life of culinary icon Julia Child, and her meals that are highlighted in the show are replicated with incredible attention to detail. The food stylist who makes these stunning dishes come to life is Christine Tobin, who told us in an exclusive interview that countless hours are spent creating the actual food that Child made famous — and not by using any artificial products to get them camera-ready.

"I have some ability to enhance things a little bit, but I like her food to look like her food," she revealed. "That's what people are going to be making if they're [inspired] and they go to the cookbooks."

While some sets use items like hairspray or wax to make their cuisine look more aesthetically pleasing, Tobin explained that she uses actual food-based ingredients to make entrees look fancier. She likes to put her meals "on a beautiful platter and add some herbs and some texture, maybe if it needs it, or a splash of a really nice olive oil to give it a bit of sheen." And when it comes to baked goods, Tobin added that she likes to think of it like architecture and does a little sketch to conceptualize how she'll create it. While you may not need to draw your meals before you make them, you can still enhance their appearance by similarly using herbs, oils, and textural ingredients.