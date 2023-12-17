Honey Is Key For Perfectly Browned Cheesecake Without Over-Baking

Basque cheesecake is not your regular ol' cheesecake. Hailing from a cafe called La Viña in a resort town in the Basque region of Spain, the crustless Basque could be categorized more towards the consistency of the soufflé family as opposed to the smoothness of the New York cheesecakes we're accustomed to. With a burnt and caramelized top reminiscent of crème brulée — in addition to its gooey center — this cheesecake harnesses its power from polarizing textures, which provide an impressive depth.

The key to achieving the ideal Basque-style cheesecake lies in browning the top past the point of perfection — and not over-baking the rest of the dessert; you want to keep that center nice and moist. The secret around this? That can, rather surprisingly, be found in the science of honey. Because the type of sugar in honey caramelizes at 230 degrees Fahrenheit — which is much quicker than that of granulated sugar — you'll begin to notice that fabulous burning forming on the top of the Basque rather soon, which means the outside is cooking before the center has had the chance to catch up.

When it comes to swapping honey for granulated sugar in baking, most experts advise against using a 1:1 ratio because honey is considerably sweeter, while also invoking an array of floral, nutty, fruity, and earthy notes, which can be great in moderation. It's generally recommended to use only two-thirds of a cup of honey for every cup of granulated sugar a recipe calls for.