Finish Your Pot Roast With A Sprinkling Of Fresh, Leafy Herbs

We can all agree that the classic pot roast on its own is already as perfect and wholesome as it can be. But there's actually a small, simple trick that can take it from "great" to "perfect" — a touch of herbs! Adding leafy herbs like parsley and rosemary can infuse your roast with a vibrant flavor that you didn't even realize was missing, as well as bringing a much-needed pop of fresh, leafy green color to your caramel-toned roast.

Depending on the herb you choose, the final flavor of your roast may end up very different. Herbs like parsley and thyme will bring to the dish a refreshing, peppery taste. Rosemary and sage, on the other hand, can be used to add a cooler and mintier herbal touch. But no matter your choice, you can count on all these herbs to elevate your roast's flavor and, more importantly, aroma. As soon as you add in the herb, you'll smell the fragrance in the air, which will linger from the kitchen to your plate.

However, pay close attention to the timing when you add the herb, and don't just add them willy-nilly. Adding them too early and they'll wither and burn, leaving charred bits on your roast. Instead, either stir it in as your roast is about to be done or chop the herb and sprinkle it as a garnish. This way, you'll preserve both the color and, more importantly, the flavor and scent of the herbs.