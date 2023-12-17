Brighten Your Noodle Kugel Dish With Labneh Instead Of Sour Cream

From the Shabbat table to Yom Kippur brunch, foodies crave noodle kugel year-round. Elevated reimaginations of the beloved classic have cropped up over the years from apple pie noodle kugel to Yerushalmi kugel with caramel and black pepper. Foodies hanker for the dish so much that an innovative version of potato kugel has even become popular, as it can be enjoyed during Passover without breaking Kosher. That's why, today, we're talking about one more elevation to take your go-to kugel recipe to the next level.

There's a line between comfortable and predictable. Stop your comfort food from getting boring, and swap the sour cream or cream cheese in your regular noodle kugel recipe with labneh.

If you haven't worked with it before, labneh (aka lebnah, labne, or labni) is a type of ultra-creamy strained yogurt traditionally made from goat milk. The dairy product is tangy, thick-set, sour, and loaded with natural probiotics. Labneh is typically used in savory applications, but it can serve as a powerful, welcome juxtaposition to your sweet noodle kugel. A sprinkle of lemon zest, cinnamon, and honey creates a dimensional profile beyond just "sweetened." This swap also totally works with savory kugel, as well. For maximum moisture, skip the sour cream and cream cheese and use a mixture of labneh and full-fat cottage cheese in your rich, buttery noodle casserole.